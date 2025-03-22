Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (30-35-5) at OILERS (40-24-5)
10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Cale Fleury -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Derek Ryan -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
Stephenson, a center, will not play after leaving in the second period of a 4-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. ... Wright moves up from fourth-line center to fill Stephenson’s spot ... Nyman will moves up from the third line and Schwartz will move down from the first. ... Hayden moves over from left wing to center the fourth line, and Kartye enters the lineup. ... The Oilers’ revamped second line now becomes the first line in the absence of centers Draisaitl, injured in a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, and McDavid, injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, with Hyman dropping down to the second line ... Ryan comes in to fill the void as an extra center ... Skinner was cleared to return to Edmonton's net after being pulled for concussion protocol Thursday.