Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (30-35-5) at OILERS (40-24-5)

10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Cale Fleury -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Derek Ryan -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

Stephenson, a center, will not play after leaving in the second period of a 4-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. ... Wright moves up from fourth-line center to fill Stephenson’s spot ... Nyman will moves up from the third line and Schwartz will move down from the first. ... Hayden moves over from left wing to center the fourth line, and Kartye enters the lineup. ... The Oilers’ revamped second line now becomes the first line in the absence of centers Draisaitl, injured in a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, and McDavid, injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, with Hyman dropping down to the second line ... Ryan comes in to fill the void as an extra center ... Skinner was cleared to return to Edmonton's net after being pulled for concussion protocol Thursday.

Latest News

Maroon of Blackhawks to retire after season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Gustafsson out long-term for Red Wings

Rangers celebrate Sam Rosen’s retirement with special pregame ceremony

CHL notebook: Penguins prospect Howe blossoming after WHL trade to Calgary

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jeff Skinner finding comfort zone late in 1st season with Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Crosby has 2 points, Penguins defeat Blue Jackets

Tavares continuing to hold off Father Time for Maple Leafs

Wizards guard Poole rocks red Ovechkin jersey before game

NHL Buzz: Brodin could return for Wild against Sabres

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 22 

Ovechkin goal chase fun to watch, Backstrom says

Bedard sees positives for Blackhawks despite difficult season

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons for Blues' resurgence

Draisaitl, McDavid each out up to 1 week for Oilers