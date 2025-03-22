Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (30-35-5) at OILERS (40-24-5)

10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Cale Fleury -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Derek Ryan -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

Stephenson, a center, will not play after leaving in the second period of a 4-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. ... Wright moves up from fourth-line center to fill Stephenson’s spot ... Nyman will moves up from the third line and Schwartz will move down from the first. ... Hayden moves over from left wing to center the fourth line, and Kartye enters the lineup. ... The Oilers’ revamped second line now becomes the first line in the absence of centers Draisaitl, injured in a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, and McDavid, injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, with Hyman dropping down to the second line ... Ryan comes in to fill the void as an extra center ... Skinner was cleared to return to Edmonton's net after being pulled for concussion protocol Thursday.