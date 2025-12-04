Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (11-7-6) at OILERS (11-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura
Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Connor Clattenburg
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: David Tomasek
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
Each team had an optional morning skate. ... Marchment did not make the trip to Edmonton and will miss his second straight game. Nyman will enter the lineup in his spot after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Montour had been listed as day to day with an undisclosed injury, but will play ... Nugent-Hopkins moves up from the third line to the top line, where he and Hyman will start a game on the top line for the first time this season. Savoie will move down to the second line, while Henrique slides over from left wing on the third line. ... Walman is expected to miss at least another week.