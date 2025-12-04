Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (11-7-6) at OILERS (11-11-5)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura

Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Connor Clattenburg

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: David Tomasek

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Each team had an optional morning skate. ... Marchment did not make the trip to Edmonton and will miss his second straight game. Nyman will enter the lineup in his spot after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Montour had been listed as day to day with an undisclosed injury, but will play ... Nugent-Hopkins moves up from the third line to the top line, where he and Hyman will start a game on the top line for the first time this season. Savoie will move down to the second line, while Henrique slides over from left wing on the third line. ... Walman is expected to miss at least another week.