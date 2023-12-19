Duchene has 3 points, Stars recover for OT win against Kraken

DALLAS -- Thomas Harley scored 2:16 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars recovered for a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday.
Harley scored on a backdoor tap-in off a cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene. His goal came after Eeli Tolvanen tied it 3-3 for Seattle with 22 seconds remaining in the third period.
“There’s a certain level of patience that has to happen,” Dallas forward Joe Pavelski said about the team’s approach to overtime. “Puck possession, you can’t force things. Everyone is man-on-man, everyone’s playing somewhat soft not to give up anything.
“You kind of have to wait for a break, an odd-number rush. You kind of see it’s a broken play there in the corner, a stick battle won back. All of a sudden, it’s a quick 2-on-1 and we find ourselves on the inside and the game’s over.”
Duchene had two goals and an assist, Jason Robertson scored, and Pavelski had two assists for the Stars (18-8-4), who have earned at least one point in five of their past six games (4-1-1). Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.
“I thought we played a good game,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “Three in four nights, we ran out of a little bit of gas there in the third. Did a lot of good things tonight, [Wedgewood] was good again. I think if we cash in on the power play (0-for-4), we probably aren’t in overtime. In the third, we had some opportunities to really put the game away, but credit to their penalty kill, too. They did a good job.”
Matty Beniers and Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (10-14-9), who lost their second straight after winning two in a row. Joey Daccord made 24 saves.
“I think it’s a big point for us,” Tatar said. “We had a few breakdowns which cost us a few goals, but then we battled back and I think we played well. I think we deserved the point. In overtime we hit the post, that’s how thin is the line between winning and losing. We just have to take the positive from this game and play like that in the next one.”
Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period when he finished off a give-and-go with Tyler Seguin.
“Against this team, we fed them with four or five real good, outnumbered opportunities in the first period,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s not the way you want to start in this building against this team for sure. Had a couple of guys tonight that didn’t start on time, and it leads to some of those plays.”
Robertson made it 2-0 at 10:20 after Roope Hintz forced a turnover in the neutral zone that led to a 2-on-1.
“The first period was really sloppy, a lot of misreads,” Tolvanen said. “I don’t think we were ready to play today. We gave them some odd-man rushes, 2-on-1s, half-breakaways. That’s not a recipe against this team. In the third period, I thought we did a good job managing the puck and staying on it. We decided that this point matters. It [stinks] not to get two points, but I think it was big even to get the one.”
Tatar cut it to 2-1 on a rebound that trickled five-hole on Wedgewood 32 seconds into the second period. It was Tatar’s first goal for the Kraken since being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
Duchene extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:20 during a delayed penalty. He has four goals in his past four games.
“The puck was over on that side for the most part, and both [Evgenii Dadonov] and [Pavelski] both were looking at me, trying to find me through [traffic],” Duchene said. “It wasn’t there. Then [Pavelski] gave a little deception and then sent it over, and finally the lane opened. He and I met eyes like three or four times before that opened. When you get in those situations, it’s a fine line between patience and going for it.”
Beniers cut it 3-2 at 13:48 of the second on a shot from the high slot.
Tolvanen then tied it at 19:38 of the third on a rebound in the slot with Daccord on the bench for the extra skater. The goal was upheld following a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room for offside and goaltender interference.
“I just didn’t see the release, which [stinks] because my head was pointing at the ceiling,” Wedgewood said. “I play through almost everything I can, but I didn’t see the release. … I was hoping it would get a little bit more of a look from the refs on an interference call, because if I can’t obviously be ready to make the first save, no matter what happens after that, it doesn’t get to the net. We won, they get an extra point out of it, but the win’s obviously a nice part about it.”
NOTES: Dallas captainJamie Benn had an assist on Harley’s goal. It was his 868th NHL point (367 goals, 501 assists), passing Neal Broten (867 points) for the second-most in Stars history. … Seattle forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jared McCann each left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period. Hakstol said Bellemare's injury might be “a little bit longer period of time." There was no update on McCann.