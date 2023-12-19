Duchene has 3 points, Stars recover for OT win against Kraken

Duchene had two goals and an assist, Jason Robertson scored, and Pavelski had two assists for the Stars (18-8-4), who have earned at least one point in five of their past six games (4-1-1). Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.

“I thought we played a good game,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “Three in four nights, we ran out of a little bit of gas there in the third. Did a lot of good things tonight, [Wedgewood] was good again. I think if we cash in on the power play (0-for-4), we probably aren’t in overtime. In the third, we had some opportunities to really put the game away, but credit to their penalty kill, too. They did a good job.”

Matty Beniers and Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (10-14-9), who lost their second straight after winning two in a row. Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

“I think it’s a big point for us,” Tatar said. “We had a few breakdowns which cost us a few goals, but then we battled back and I think we played well. I think we deserved the point. In overtime we hit the post, that’s how thin is the line between winning and losing. We just have to take the positive from this game and play like that in the next one.”

Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period when he finished off a give-and-go with Tyler Seguin.

“Against this team, we fed them with four or five real good, outnumbered opportunities in the first period,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s not the way you want to start in this building against this team for sure. Had a couple of guys tonight that didn’t start on time, and it leads to some of those plays.”

Robertson made it 2-0 at 10:20 after Roope Hintz forced a turnover in the neutral zone that led to a 2-on-1.

“The first period was really sloppy, a lot of misreads,” Tolvanen said. “I don’t think we were ready to play today. We gave them some odd-man rushes, 2-on-1s, half-breakaways. That’s not a recipe against this team. In the third period, I thought we did a good job managing the puck and staying on it. We decided that this point matters. It [stinks] not to get two points, but I think it was big even to get the one.”

Tatar cut it to 2-1 on a rebound that trickled five-hole on Wedgewood 32 seconds into the second period. It was Tatar’s first goal for the Kraken since being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.