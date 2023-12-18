Kraken at Stars

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (10-14-8) at STARS (17-8-4)

8:00 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ROOT-NW, NHLN

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Devin Shore

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley 

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Kartye was recalled and forwards Shane Wright and Marian Studenic were each assigned to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Dallas held an optional morning skate. ... Oettinger is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained in Dallas’ 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. ... Murray was recalled on an emergency basis from Texas of the AHL on Monday to back up Wedgewood.

