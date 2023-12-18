Kraken at Stars

KRAKEN (10-14-8) at STARS (17-8-4)
8:00 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ROOT-NW, NHLN
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Devin Shore
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Radek Faksa, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Status report
Kartye was recalled and forwards Shane Wright and Marian Studenic were each assigned to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Dallas held an optional morning skate. ... Oettinger is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained in Dallas’ 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. ... Murray was recalled on an emergency basis from Texas of the AHL on Monday to back up Wedgewood.