Kraken defeat Blue Jackets for 9th straight win, extend point streak to 13

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, Brian Dumoulin had a goal and an assist and Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken (19-14-9), who extended their team-record point streak to 13 (11-0-2) despite allowing more than three goals for the first time in nine games.

Seattle trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring the next four goals to take a 6-3 lead.

Ivan Provorov scored twice, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, Andrew Peeke had two assists and Daniil Tarasov made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-21-9), who have lost three in a row and eight of 10 (2-4-4).

Ivan Provorov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period, ending a 19-game goal drought (Nov. 27).

Jordan Eberle tied it 1-1 for the Kraken at 11:37 before Provorov scored again to make it 2-1 at 12:10 with his shot from near the blue line that deflected off Dumoulin.

McCann tied it 2-2 at 15:31, converting Bjorkstrand’s centering pass.

Marchenko put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 at 4:43 of the second period with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.

Seattle responded when Tyler Kartye redirected a Vince Dunn shot to tie it 3-3 at 9:45, and Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal at 13:42 made it 4-3.

McCann extended the lead to 5-3 at 6:17 of the third period, and Dumoulin scored from the left circle at 8:28 for a 6-3 lead.

Emil Bemstrom cut it to 6-4 at 12:24, but Eeli Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal at 18:55 for the 7-4 final.

Daccord made 13 saves in the third.