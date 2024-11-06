MacKinnon has 5 points, Avalanche defeat Kraken to snap 3-game skid

MacKinnon (six goals, 19 assists) and Cale Makar (five goals, 18 assists), who had two assists on Tuesday, each extended their season-opening point streak to 13 games.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, and Artturi Lehkonen, who made his season debut, and Nikolai Kovalenko each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (6-7-0). Chris Wagner and Ivan Ivan scored, and Justus Annunen made 17 saves.

Jared McCann and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (5-8-1), who have lost four straight and seven of their past eight (1-6-1). Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Wagner scored his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 when he took a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot at 2:28 of the first period.

Schwartz tied it 1-1 at 12:58 when Beniers’ pass deflected off his skate at the right post.

Ivan made it 2-1 at 14:12, locating the loose puck and firing a wrist shot over a sprawling Grubauer into the open net.

McCann scored a power-play goal 23 seconds into the second period to tie it 2-2. Logan O’Connor’s clearing attempt was blocked by Chandler Stephenson, who took the puck down low before finding McCann alone in front.

Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from between the circles at 6:44 of the second to make it 3-2. Grubauer got a piece of the shot, but it trickled past him.

Mikko Rantanen extended the lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 9:11, one-timing Makar’s pass from the right face-off dot. The play was unsuccessfully challenged for offsides.

Beniers scored to make it 4-3 at 17:31 of the third period with Grubauer on the bench for the extra attacker.

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal 24 seconds later to make it 5-3, and Kovalenko scored at 19:58 for the 6-3 final.

Cale Makar left the game after his first shift of the third period. He also missed the final 9:52 of the second period.