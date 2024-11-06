Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ COL – 9:11 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Yanni Gourde shot the puck back into his own zone, therefore Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen was not in an off-side position when he played the puck in the attacking zone prior to Mikko Rantanen's goal. According to Rule 83.1,“If a player legally carries, passes or plays the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge