Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ COL – 9:11 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Yanni Gourde shot the puck back into his own zone, therefore Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen was not in an off-side position when he played the puck in the attacking zone prior to Mikko Rantanen's goal. According to Rule 83.1,“If a player legally carries, passes or plays the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Islanders rally from 2 down in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout

Lewis gets 2 goals in 3rd, Kings score 5 straight to cool off Wild

Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues hold off Lightning

Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Coronato ties it late, lifts Flames past Canadiens in OT

Special teams spark Maple Leafs in shutout of Bruins

Peterka has 3 points, Sabres snap 3-game slide with win against Senators

Necas’ late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers for 7th straight win

NHL Buzz: Johnson makes Bruins debut after signing 1-year contract

Holloway taken from bench on stretcher during Blues game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Ovechkin closing in on Gretzky’s record with current goal streak for Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury