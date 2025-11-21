CHICAGO – Jaden Schwartz scored on the power play at 17:42 of the third period to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
Kraken score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blackhawks
Schwartz breaks tie on power play with 2:18 remaining for Seattle; Bertuzzi, Teravainen each have goal, assist for Chicago
Schwartz scored at the side of the crease off a pass from Brandon Montour with Chicago forward Connor Bedard in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Bedard picked up the minor at 15:44 after arguing with an official that a penalty should have been called for hooking on Seattle when he moved in on goal.
“Obviously, in the moment, you think it’s a penalty, but I have to control my emotions in a better way,” Bedard said. “I put our team in a vulnerable spot there, so just got to be better.
“I've got to have a better response there when that doesn't go my way. Just learn from it and don't let it happen again.”
Tye Kartye and Shane Wright also scored in the third period, Montour had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 22 saves for the Kraken (10-5-5), who trailed 2-0 entering the third.
“I don’t know if it was anything in specific, but we’ve got to try and start the game like that instead of waiting two periods because obviously there was a difference in our play,” Kartye said. “We’ve got to try to get a full 60.”
Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (10-6-4). Spencer Knight made 24 saves.
“We had too many guys who weren’t ready,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I talk all the time (that) it’s an everyday league, and we had too many guys who weren’t ready to compete and play hard hockey. We told them it wasn’t going to be an easy night, and too many guys went out there and acted like it was the flow drill that we ran in the pregame skate.”
Bertuzzi, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the second period. Frank Nazar passed across the ice to Teravainen, who fed Bertuzzi in front for the wrist shot.
Teravainen made it 2-0 on the power play at 10:07, scoring from just off the crease after Bertuzzi swatted a one-handed pass to him from the right circle.
Kartye brought the Kraken to within 2-1 at 5:09 of the third period. Montour shot the puck from the blue line, and it deflected off both Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Kartye in front and into the net.
“It was kind of nice to get it started that way,” Kartye said. “We didn’t have too many other opportunities. When you get a fortunate bounce like that, you’ve got to capitalize the rest of the game, and we were able to do that.”
Molgaard was playing in his first NHL game after his call-up from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
“It was pretty surreal,” he said. “It’s a childhood dream coming true, so yeah, I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. Good to get the first one out of the way.”
Wright tied the game at 7:13 when he deflected in Ryker Evans’ wrist shot from the high slot past Knight’s stick.
“In the first 40 minutes, I thought we were slow to do things," Kraken coach Lane Lambert said of his team’s comeback. "Give our players credit. They got the message, took charge and got the job done.”
Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) left late in the first period after he took a hit from Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren and had his helmet knocked off at 17:44. Blashill said Burakovsky will not play at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
NOTES: Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak played in his 700th NHL game. … Molgaard became the second Danish player in NHL history to record a point in his League debut, following Lars Eller (one goal in debut on Nov. 5, 2009).