Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks defeat Kraken for 3rd win in row 

Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves for the Blackhawks (12-19-2), who have won three straight. Nolan Allan scored his first NHL goal, and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists.

"I think it’s the first one since I’ve been here,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said of the three-game streak. “It’s a good feeling. It’s a credit to the guys and believing in what we’re trying to do here and knowing there’s more to give and expecting more of ourselves. I think we’re excited [with] the direction we’re going with Anders (interim head coach Sorensen) here, and he’s done a great job of coming in and solidifying some things, but it’s a credit to the group.”

The Blackhawks are 4-3-0 under Sorensen, who took over after Luke Richardson was fired on Dec. 5.

“I think just the daily process of how we're doing things,” Sorensen said. “But even within our game, I think we're playing a bit more, we're hanging on to more pucks, I think we're making a bit more plays. We're a little bit more on the rush, maybe, which has been good. Today again, I thought we did that. I thought coming out of our D-zone, we're coming out with numbers, and that's a big part. And we're connected coming out. It's not one guy coming out. We're connected coming out. So that helps.”

Ryker Evans scored, and Joey Daccord made 21 saves for the Kraken (15-17-2), who have lost three in a row. Kaapo Kakko had two shots in his debut for Seattle after he was acquired in a trade from the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“I would just say we didn’t do him any favors tonight,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “Let the puck do the work for you. Let the puck give you an opportunity to have success with how you execute with it. How we executed with it didn’t give anybody a chance to have success tonight in the game.”

Mikheyev scored in his third straight game to put the Blackhawks up 1-0 at 10:54 of the second period. Teravainen shot the puck to the front of the net, and it deflected in off Mikheyev’s left knee.