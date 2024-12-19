Kraken at Blackhawks projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Mitchell Stephens
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
Kakko, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, took part in the morning skate and is expected to make his Kraken debut. … Gourde is expected to play after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … Mrazek was active from injured reserve and will be available for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. ... The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.