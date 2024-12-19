Kraken at Blackhawks projected lineups

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

Kakko, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, took part in the morning skate and is expected to make his Kraken debut. … Gourde is expected to play after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … Mrazek was active from injured reserve and will be available for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. ... The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.