Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist in his first game since Nov. 28, and Joey Daccord made 36 saves to win his sixth straight start for the Kraken (17-14-9), who are 9-0-2 during the longest point streak in their three-season history. Eeli Tolvanen and Will Borgen each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 19 saves for the Sabres (17-20-4), who had won two in a row.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period, receiving a cross-ice pass from Casey Mittelstadt low in the right face-off circle and waiting out Daccord before scoring through the five-hole.

Yanni Gourde tied it 1-1 at 13:55 by sweeping in a rebound in the crease.

Vince Dunn put the Kraken ahead 2-1 on the power play at 18:50 with a snap shot from the slot.

Tuch tied it 2-2 at 50 seconds of the second period, redirecting a pass from Skinner past Daccord’s glove.

Alex Wennberg put Seattle back in front 3-2 on the rush at 2:08 when he lifted a backhand over a sprawled Levi’s glove.

Schwartz tipped Borgen’s point shot to push it to 4-2 at 11:34. He missed 16 games because of an upper-body injury.

Matty Beniers extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:13, scoring on a wrist shot to the far side from the left face-off dot.