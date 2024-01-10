BUFFALO -- The Seattle Kraken won their seventh straight game and extended their point streak to 11 by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11
Schwartz has goal, assist in return from injury, Daccord wins 6th straight start for Seattle
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist in his first game since Nov. 28, and Joey Daccord made 36 saves to win his sixth straight start for the Kraken (17-14-9), who are 9-0-2 during the longest point streak in their three-season history. Eeli Tolvanen and Will Borgen each had two assists.
Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 19 saves for the Sabres (17-20-4), who had won two in a row.
Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period, receiving a cross-ice pass from Casey Mittelstadt low in the right face-off circle and waiting out Daccord before scoring through the five-hole.
Yanni Gourde tied it 1-1 at 13:55 by sweeping in a rebound in the crease.
Vince Dunn put the Kraken ahead 2-1 on the power play at 18:50 with a snap shot from the slot.
Tuch tied it 2-2 at 50 seconds of the second period, redirecting a pass from Skinner past Daccord’s glove.
Alex Wennberg put Seattle back in front 3-2 on the rush at 2:08 when he lifted a backhand over a sprawled Levi’s glove.
Schwartz tipped Borgen’s point shot to push it to 4-2 at 11:34. He missed 16 games because of an upper-body injury.
Matty Beniers extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:13, scoring on a wrist shot to the far side from the left face-off dot.