Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11

Schwartz has goal, assist in return from injury, Daccord wins 6th straight start for Seattle

Recap: Kraken @ Sabres 1.9.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Seattle Kraken won their seventh straight game and extended their point streak to 11 by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist in his first game since Nov. 28, and Joey Daccord made 36 saves to win his sixth straight start for the Kraken (17-14-9), who are 9-0-2 during the longest point streak in their three-season history. Eeli Tolvanen and Will Borgen each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 19 saves for the Sabres (17-20-4), who had won two in a row.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period, receiving a cross-ice pass from Casey Mittelstadt low in the right face-off circle and waiting out Daccord before scoring through the five-hole.

Yanni Gourde tied it 1-1 at 13:55 by sweeping in a rebound in the crease.

Vince Dunn put the Kraken ahead 2-1 on the power play at 18:50 with a snap shot from the slot.

Tuch tied it 2-2 at 50 seconds of the second period, redirecting a pass from Skinner past Daccord’s glove.

Alex Wennberg put Seattle back in front 3-2 on the rush at 2:08 when he lifted a backhand over a sprawled Levi’s glove.

Schwartz tipped Borgen’s point shot to push it to 4-2 at 11:34. He missed 16 games because of an upper-body injury.

Matty Beniers extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:13, scoring on a wrist shot to the far side from the left face-off dot.

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders game recap January 9

Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win
Los Angeles Kings Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 9

Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings
San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 9

Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip
Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild