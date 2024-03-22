Kraken at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (28-28-12) at COYOTES (28-36-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW, SN, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Jamie Okleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- John Leonard

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Dunn, a defenseman, did not make the trip and will miss his eighth straight game. ... Schmaltz did not participate in the Coyotes morning skate for maintenance, but will play, according to coach Andre Tourigny. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the sixth game in a row.

