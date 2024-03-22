Kraken at Coyotes

KRAKEN (28-28-12) at COYOTES (28-36-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW, SN, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Jamie Okleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- John Leonard
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Dunn, a defenseman, did not make the trip and will miss his eighth straight game. ... Schmaltz did not participate in the Coyotes morning skate for maintenance, but will play, according to coach Andre Tourigny. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the sixth game in a row.