Kraken, Mandrycky take center stage on International Women’s Day

When Alexandra Mandrycky walked into the offices of the Minnesota Wild in 2014, the faces were almost uniformly male. She had come in as a double outsider, a woman and a hockey data analyst, placing her squarely in the minority.

“It was great that no one ever questioned why I was there because I was a woman, but at the same time, I was the only woman that was there,” Mandrycky said.

That’s not true anymore.

Now, as Mandrycky looks around the offices of the Seattle Kraken, a decade and half-a-continent away from where she first entered the game, she points out female faces dotting the office. There is Namita Nandakumar, the Kraken’s manager, hockey analytics. There is Fiona McKenna, the Kraken’s data engineer. There is Katelyn Parker, the Kraken’s player development consultant.

“So we have quite a few of us here and we’re all part of the group the same way any man is,” Mandrycky said.

And that isn’t even including Jessica Campbell, the most visible example on the Kraken. Campbell, an assistant coach to Dan Bylsma, became the first woman to serve full-time behind the bench of an NHL team when she was added to the staff ahead of the 2024-25 season. She will be there on Saturday when the Kraken face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1) on International Women’s Day.

“It’s been exciting to have Jess as part of the organization for the last few years,” Mandrycky said. “You see what she’s able to do with a player like Tye Kartye, Shane Wright, Ryker Evans down in [Coachella Valley], and now they’re part of our group here. And it’s been nice to see the transition from the AHL to the NHL and just watching her have an impact on both our younger players up here and then also the older players.

“And selfishly it’s also just been nice to have another lady around.”

But though Mandrycky isn’t quite as front-and-center as Campbell, her impact is no less crucial. When she was named an assistant general manager of the Kraken, on Sept. 14, 2022, she became the sixth woman to hold the position across the NHL, joining Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato with the Vancouver Canucks, Meghan Hunter with the Chicago Blackhawks, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kate Madigan with the New Jersey Devils.

With the Kraken, the commitment to inclusivity and diversity started early, as early as when general manager Ron Francis was going through the interview process of what was then known as NHL Seattle.

As Francis related to NHL.com a couple of years ago, “I was encouraged -- and I believe it was [owner] Jerry Bruckheimer -- to think outside the box. Don’t just do the norm because that’s the norm. You have an opportunity to think outside the box. Don’t be afraid to do that.”