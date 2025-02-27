Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

Jeff Schenn can only shake his head when told about the exclusive place in NHL history that his sons will have.

The ones who grew up battling on the driveway and in the basement, or on the outdoor rink down the road. The ones skating in the minus-35 degree Saskatoon winters with their buddies for hours on end.

Those two kids now are grown men with families of their own, respected NHL veterans and Stanley Cup champions. And when St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn steps onto the ice at Capital One Arena in Washington on Feb. 27 to play his 1,000th NHL game, he'll match his brother, Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn, who played his 1,000th game on Oct. 17.

They're the eighth set of brothers to each play 1,000 games, joining the Courtnalls (Geoff and Russ), the Hatchers (Derian and Kevin), the Koivus (Mikko and Saku), the Niedermayers (Scott and Rob), the Sedins (Daniel and Henrik), the Staals (Eric, Jordan and Marc) and the Sutters (Brent and Ron).

But the Schenns will be the first to each celebrate the milestone in the same season.

"It's quite an accomplishment just getting there," Jeff Schenn said. "Just like most Canadian kids, or most kids that want to be a hockey player, to get to follow your dream and get to do it, and get to do it for this long, and the experiences that they've had, and the people they've met, and the games and the coaches and the players, it is all just crazy to even think that you get to play the game and get to play it as long as they did. It sort of blows you away."

Luke, 21 months older, was selected in the Western Hockey League bantam draft in 2004, Brayden in 2006. They played one season in the WHL at the same time, in 2007-08, but Luke's Kelowna team played Brayden's Brandon team just once.

They each played for Canada at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship and the World Junior Championship, but never together.

They were drafted into the NHL one year apart, Luke selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick of the 2008 NHL Draft, Brayden chosen by the Los Angeles Kings with the No. 5 pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

"A lot of the things in our career, we've kind of gone through together," Luke said. "Even from a distance it's kind of been together and pushing each other, whether it's playing on AAA teams, then it's the WHL bantam draft, and then Hockey Canada, Under-18s, World Juniors, we're pushing each other. Then back to back years we got drafted in the NHL Draft. We've kind of always been able to push each other and been best buddies along the way growing up."