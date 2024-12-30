Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS

Scheifele registered 4-2—6 in two games to lift the Jets (26-10-1, 53 points) to a perfect week and an 8-2-1 record in their past 11 contests dating to Dec. 5. He posted 3-1—4, including his 10th career hat trick (all w/ WPG) and sixth game-winning goal of the season, in a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 23. Scheifele became the second player in franchise history to accumulate at least 10 career hat tricks, following Ilya Kovalchuk (11), as well as the fifth different Jets/Thrashers player to score three goals in a single period (doing so in the final frame). He followed that with 1-1—2, his 13th multi-point performance of 2024-25 through 37 total appearances, in a 4-2 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 28. The 31-year-old Scheifele has compiled 22-22—44 overall this season, placing among the League leaders in game-winning goals (t-2nd; 6), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP – 5th; 25.9%), goals (t-5th; 22) and points (14th; 44). He and the Jets will face the Nashville Predators tonight on “Prime Monday Night Hockey” (7:30 p.m. ET, Prime, FDSNSO).