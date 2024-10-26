Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Danil Gushchin

Luke Kunin -- Will Smith -- Barclay Goodrow

Ty Dellandrea -- Nico Sturm -- Givani Smith

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Matt Benning, Carl Grundstrom, Klim Kostin

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Brisson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Kaedan Korczak -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

Smith, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Kostin, a center, will be a healthy scratch. … Karlsson, a forward, will make his season debut after missing the first eight games with an undisclosed injury. … Schwindt, a forward, will come out of the lineup. ... Hague, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Korczak.