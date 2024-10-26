Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Danil Gushchin
Luke Kunin -- Will Smith -- Barclay Goodrow
Ty Dellandrea -- Nico Sturm -- Givani Smith
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Matt Benning, Carl Grundstrom, Klim Kostin
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Brisson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Kaedan Korczak -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
Smith, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Kostin, a center, will be a healthy scratch. … Karlsson, a forward, will make his season debut after missing the first eight games with an undisclosed injury. … Schwindt, a forward, will come out of the lineup. ... Hague, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Korczak.