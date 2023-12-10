Sharks at Golden Knights

SHARKS (8-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-5-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Jiri Patera
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status Report
The Sharks will use the same 18 skaters as they did in a 6-5 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Patera may make his first start of the season after Thompson made 19 saves in the 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.