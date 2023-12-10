Sharks at Golden Knights

SHARKS (8-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-5-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status Report

The Sharks will use the same 18 skaters as they did in a 6-5 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Patera may make his first start of the season after Thompson made 19 saves in the 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.