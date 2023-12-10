Sharks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (8-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-5-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status Report

The Sharks will use the same 18 skaters as they did in a 6-5 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Patera may make his first start of the season after Thompson made 19 saves in the 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Latest News

Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart's 4 assists pace Panthers past Blue Jackets
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 10

NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract
Detroit Red Wings David Perron to have disciplinary hearing

Perron to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game
NHL On Tap news and notes December 10

NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Ovechkin, Capitals
NHL morning skate for December 10

Morning Skate for December 10
NHL betting odds for December 10 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 10
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Carolina Hurricanes Vancouver Canucks game recap December 9

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks hand Hurricanes 4th straight loss
Philadelphia Flyers Colorado Avalanche game recap December 9

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win
Tampa Bay Lightning Seattle Kraken game recap December 9

Lightning win in OT, hand Kraken 7th straight loss
Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings