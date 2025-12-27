Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

SHARKS (17-17-3) at CANUCKS (15-18-3)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Eklund moves up to the top line in place of Graf, who goes to the second line. … Leddy, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the fourth time in five games with Iorio back in the lineup after one game as a scratch. … Pettersson, the forward, returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 5. … Chytil, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey with the team for the first time since being injured on Oct. 19, but there is no timeline for his return.