Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (17-17-3) at CANUCKS (15-18-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Eklund moves up to the top line in place of Graf, who goes to the second line. … Leddy, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the fourth time in five games with Iorio back in the lineup after one game as a scratch. … Pettersson, the forward, returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 5. … Chytil, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey with the team for the first time since being injured on Oct. 19, but there is no timeline for his return.

