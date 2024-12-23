Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

SHARKS (11-19-6) at CANUCKS (16-10-7)

9 p.m. ET; Prime, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Luke Kunin -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Phil Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Walman, a top-pair defenseman, is day to day; Thrun moves up into his place alongside Ceci and Mukhamadullin returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Askarov will make consecutive starts for the first time in the NHL after making 39 saves at Edmonton. … San Jose shook up its forward lines, moving Granlund from center to wing, dropping Goodrow from the first to fourth line, and moving Kunin from wing to center. … The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Monday, but Hoglander will return after two games as a healthy scratch, Karlsson, a forward, comes out of the lineup, and Demko will start after Lankinen started the previous two.