Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

SHARKS (11-19-6) at CANUCKS (16-10-7)
9 p.m. ET; Prime, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Luke Kunin -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Phil Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
Walman, a top-pair defenseman, is day to day; Thrun moves up into his place alongside Ceci and Mukhamadullin returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Askarov will make consecutive starts for the first time in the NHL after making 39 saves at Edmonton. … San Jose shook up its forward lines, moving Granlund from center to wing, dropping Goodrow from the first to fourth line, and moving Kunin from wing to center. … The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Monday, but Hoglander will return after two games as a healthy scratch, Karlsson, a forward, comes out of the lineup, and Demko will start after Lankinen started the previous two.