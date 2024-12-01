Smith stays hot, Sharks hold off Kraken to sweep home-and-home

Blackwood makes 36 saves for San Jose; Seattle has lost 3 straight

Sharks at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Will Smith scored for the third straight game for the San Jose Sharks, who held off a late rally from the Seattle Kraken for a 4-2 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves, and Jake Walman and Mikael Granlund each had two assists for the Sharks (9-13-5), who won their second straight against Seattle after an 8-5 victory at San Jose on Friday.

Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (11-13-1), who have lost three straight. Joey Daccord made 19 saves.

Mario Ferraro made it 1-0 Sharks at 16:54 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle that banked off Seattle defenseman Will Borgen at the top of the crease and trickled in behind Daccord.

Luke Kunin pushed it to 2-0 at 1:51 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Ty Dellandrea at the top of the right circle and squeezing a snap shot under Daccord’s blocker.

Cody Ceci scored at 8:59 of the second to make it 3-0, finding a Macklin Celebrini rebound off the end wall and lifting it over Daccord’s left pad.

Smith made it 4-0 just 46 seconds later at 9:45 with a one-timer over Daccord’s glove off a 2-on-1 rush with Mikael Granlund.

Schwartz cut it to 4-1 at 10:17, finding a loose puck in the left circle and snapping a shot past Blackwood’s blocker.

McCann got Seattle within 4-2 at 6:27 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that went off the left post and in behind Blackwood.

Matty Beniers appeared to score with 7.6 seconds left in the third to make it 4-3, slapping a puck past Blackwood's glove from the bottom of the left circle, but video review confirmed there was goaltender interference, securing the 4-2 final for San Jose.

