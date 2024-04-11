Sharks at Kraken

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (18-51-9) at KRAKEN (33-31-13)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNE

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Justin Bailey -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau

Ryan Carpenter -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs

Devin Cooley

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Tye Kartye

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Ryan Winterton

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Cooley will make his fourth start this season and first since he made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Zadina, a forward, is not on the trip and will miss his second straight game. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Daccord will make his first start since March 30; he had been dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Wednesday. ... McCann is expected to return after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

