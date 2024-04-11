Sharks at Kraken

SHARKS (18-51-9) at KRAKEN (33-31-13)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNE
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf
Justin Bailey -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau
Ryan Carpenter -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs
Devin Cooley
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Tye Kartye
Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Ryan Winterton
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Cooley will make his fourth start this season and first since he made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Zadina, a forward, is not on the trip and will miss his second straight game. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Daccord will make his first start since March 30; he had been dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Wednesday. ... McCann is expected to return after missing one game with a lower-body injury.