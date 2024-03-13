PHILADELPHIA -- Owen Tippett scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.
Tippett breaks tie in 3rd, Flyers edge Sharks
Frost has goal, assist for Philadelphia; Chrona makes 38 saves for San Jose
Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (34-24-8). Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.
"I thought we were maybe a little bit lackadaisical in the first period and I thought that was a good wake-up call for us," Frost said. "Thought the second was a little bit better and the third was probably our best. I think every game is so important, you can't take any games off. Doesn't matter how you get it done, just get the two points."
Filip Zadina scored two goals, and Luke Kunin had two assists for San Jose (16-41-7), which lost for the 10th time in its past 11 games (1-8-2). Magnus Chrona made 38 saves.
The Sharks were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken later Tuesday.
"I thought there was a dip in our play in the third period and I thought they elevated their play and we weren't able to match it," Sharks coach David Quinn said.
Tippett scored the game-winner at 5:09 of the third during a delayed penalty. Travis Konecny made a diagonal seam pass to Tippett cutting down the right side, and he scored on a one-timer.
"I think kind of before the game and even yesterday we knew seams were going to be open a little bit," Tippett said. "I think as soon as I was at the top, we kind of locked eyes and the seam stayed open and [Konecny] made a great play."
Tippett's goal came after Ersson stopped Alexander Barabanov on a breakaway at 4:12.
Ersson had been pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in the first 10:49 of his previous start, a 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
"That's the nice thing about being a goalie, you get to impact the game in a big way," Ersson said. "That's what you want, you want to have those moments come at you and you want to come out with a big save, that's the most fun part about being a goalie."
Ersson has generated a level of confidence that no one with the Flyers doubted he'd rebound quickly.
"Let's put it this way, in my head, not even a thought when there's something going to the net," Flyers assistant Rocky Thompson said. "I have confidence, not that he's going to make every save, but I don't have the feeling like ... he's earned that respect in my opinion over the last couple of months here and he's done a really good job."
Farabee gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 3:29 of the first period when he scored on a breakaway.
Zadina tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 19:19.
Frost made it 2-1 at 9:20 of the second period with a power-play goal. Konecny's shot deflected off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun to Frost, who scored his first in 12 games.
Zadina scored his second power-play goal at 13:32 to tie the game 2-2. He was alone in front of the net and tapped in Kunin's centering pass.
The forward had his second two-goal game of the season, and his 12 goals are an NHL career high. He scored 10 goals with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22.
"I got two great passes from Kunin and I put two in, but still wasn't enough because we lost the game," Zadina said. "Would have felt way better if we won that game."
NOTES: Flyers coach John Tortorella served the first of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct during the first period of a 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. However Tortorella was credited with his 739th win, moving him past Darryl Sutter for ninth in NHL history. ... Konecny and Philadelphia defenseman Cam York each had two assists. ... The Sharks allowed a power-play goal for the seventh straight game, their longest streak since allowing one in seven straight from March 24-April 7, 2007. ... Frost's power-play goal was the Flyers’ first in five games and ended an 0-for-13 skid. ... Sharks forward Klim Kostin had an assist on Zadina's second goal for his first point in his second game with San Jose. He was acquired in a trade with the Red Wings on Friday.