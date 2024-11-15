Coach’s Challenge: SJS @ NYR – 14:32 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined Vincent Trocheck’s actions caused Mackenzie Blackwood to lose his stick, which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Adam Fox’s goal. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4”.