Sharks at Devils projected lineups

SHARKS (4-9-2) at DEVILS (10-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Ty Dellandrea -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson, Will Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Walman participated in the morning skate after practicing Saturday and will be a game-time decision; he was unavailable for a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because of an uoper-body injury. ... San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky didn't rule out the possibility of playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Granlund participated in the morning skate after missing practice Saturday and will play. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.