Sharks at Devils projected lineups

SHARKS (4-9-2) at DEVILS (10-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Ty Dellandrea -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson, Will Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
Walman participated in the morning skate after practicing Saturday and will be a game-time decision; he was unavailable for a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because of an uoper-body injury. ... San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky didn't rule out the possibility of playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Granlund participated in the morning skate after missing practice Saturday and will play. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.