Coach’s Challenge: SJS @ NJD – 1:57 of the Second Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal San Jose

Explanation:

Video review determined that San Jose’s Alexander Wennberg preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Jeff Skinner’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 18:09 (1:51 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Hart signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Golden Knights

Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win

Ovechkin scores No. 899, Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Samuelsson gets 2 goals, Sabres hold off Maple Leafs

NHL Status Report: Kerfoot out 8-10 weeks for Mammoth with core muscle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Quinn Hughes vs. Lane Hutson 

UBS Arena to host 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Jarvis, Hurricanes recover to edge Avalanche in shootout

Podkolzin breaks tie late, Oilers score 3 in 3rd to rally past Canadiens

Kempe scores in OT, Kings hand Stars 4th straight loss

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Bruins say 6-game losing streak 'is just embarrassing'