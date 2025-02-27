Sharks at Canadiens projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Jack Thompson, Walker Duehr

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Status report

Liljegren will return after missing a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday because of an upper-body injury. ... Kovalenko, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey for a second straight day at the Sharks optional morning skate. … The Canadiens expect to have an update on the extent of Dach’s injury by Friday; the forward did not play in a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … Anderson will play; the forward left Tuesday after slamming into the end boards midway through the third period.