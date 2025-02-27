Sharks at Canadiens projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Jack Thompson, Walker Duehr
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)
Status report
Liljegren will return after missing a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday because of an upper-body injury. ... Kovalenko, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey for a second straight day at the Sharks optional morning skate. … The Canadiens expect to have an update on the extent of Dach’s injury by Friday; the forward did not play in a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … Anderson will play; the forward left Tuesday after slamming into the end boards midway through the third period.