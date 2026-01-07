Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (21-18-3) at KINGS (18-14-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Patrick Giles, Michael Misa, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Taylor Ward -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Jeff Malott

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Askarov could start after Nedeljkovic made 34 saves against Columbus. … Neither Kopitar nor Armia will play Wednesday after each forward was injured in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Moore is day to day; the forward missed the previous three games because of illness. … Perry, a forward, was designated non-roster playing status Wednesday to attend to an ill family member. … Ward and Lee each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Kings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Moverare playing his first game since Dec. 2.