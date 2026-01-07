Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (21-18-3) at KINGS (18-14-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Patrick Giles, Michael Misa, Adam Gaudette
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Taylor Ward -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Jeff Malott
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Corey Perry
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Askarov could start after Nedeljkovic made 34 saves against Columbus. … Neither Kopitar nor Armia will play Wednesday after each forward was injured in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Moore is day to day; the forward missed the previous three games because of illness. … Perry, a forward, was designated non-roster playing status Wednesday to attend to an ill family member. … Ward and Lee each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Kings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Moverare playing his first game since Dec. 2.