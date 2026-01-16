Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

SHARKS (24-19-3) at RED WINGS (28-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Smith took part in San Jose's morning skate Thursday but did not play; the forward has missed 13 games. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan swapped the wings on his first and third lines during the morning skate Friday, with van Riemsdyk and Raymond moving up to replace Finnie and Kasper.