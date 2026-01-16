Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

SHARKS (24-19-3) at RED WINGS (28-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Smith took part in San Jose's morning skate Thursday but did not play; the forward has missed 13 games. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan swapped the wings on his first and third lines during the morning skate Friday, with van Riemsdyk and Raymond moving up to replace Finnie and Kasper.