Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (24-19-3) at RED WINGS (28-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Smith took part in San Jose's morning skate Thursday but did not play; the forward has missed 13 games. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan swapped the wings on his first and third lines during the morning skate Friday, with van Riemsdyk and Raymond moving up to replace Finnie and Kasper.

Latest News

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Balinskis signs 2-year contract with Panthers

NHL On Tap: Kane in sight of U.S.-born scoring mark for Red Wings

Hockey Day in Canada brings back colorful memories

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Golden Knights rally late, defeat Maple Leafs on Eichel's OT goal

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Mammoth edge Stars to push point streak to 6

Sorokin makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Oilers

Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks

Bruins hold off Kraken, extend winning streak to 5

Panthers visit White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

5 things learned from 2026 All-American Game

Thompson gets hat trick, 2 assists for Sabres in win against Canadiens