Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first goal with Chicago (2-2-1). Petr Mrazek made 20 saves.

Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for the Sharks (0-2-2). William Eklund and Mikael Granlund each had two assists for San Jose.

Hall gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period with the teams skating 4-on-4. He took a pass on the left side from TJ Brodie, skated in and shot the puck between the pads of Vanecek.

It was Hall’s first goal since Nov. 5, 2023. He played in only 10 games last season because of a knee injury.

Bertuzzi scored on the power play at 19:11 to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. Bertuzzi redirected a feed from Teravainen while in the slot.

The 29-year-old forward signed a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 1.

Nick Foligno made it 3-0 at 43 seconds of the second period with a power-play goal. Standing at the edge of the crease, Foligno tipped in a pass from Teravainen, who fed it from the right face-off circle.

The Sharks made it 3-1 at 18:17 when Tyler Toffoli tapped in a feed from Eklund, who circled to the goal line to the left of the net after the Blackhawks were unable to clear the puck.

Jason Dickinson restored Chicago’s three-goal lead at 2:19 of the second period when he took a feed at the net from Joey Anderson below the goal line.

Fabian Zetterlund’s tip-in of Granlund’s shot at 2:52 brought the Sharks to within 4-2.