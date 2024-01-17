Mrazek, Blackhawks defeat Sharks in 9-round shootout

Makes 37 saves for Chicago, which ends 3-game losing streak

Recap: Sharks @ Blackhawks 1.16.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek made 37 saves plus eight more in the shootout for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at United Center on Tuesday.

Cole Guttman scored for Chicago (13-29-2). Rem Pitlick and Boris Katchouk had the goals in the tiebreaker. 

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for the Sharks (10-31-4), who have lost 15 of 16. 

Guttman gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 10:41 of the first period with a power-play goal. Ryan Donato’s shot from the slot rebounded off Blackwood and went to Guttman in front of the net. Guttman’s shot deflected in off the leg of Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Mrazek made two stops on Fabian Zetterlund at 1:04 of the first period. He made saves on Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund before William Eklund hit the crossbar on the second rebound at 3:43.

Ryan Carpenter tied the game 1-1 at 5:13 of the third period for the Sharks. Justin Bailey won the puck behind the net and passed in front to Carpenter.

Sharks forward Mikael Granlund left the game after being checked into the boards by MacKenzie Entwistle at 1:59 of the third period. Granlund was holding his left shoulder.

Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev did not come out for the third period because of an undisclosed injury.

Related Content

Jason Dickinson signs two year contract with Chicago Blackhawks

Dickinson signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw

Latest News

Story of '334 Club' lives forever in New Jersey Devils lore

Story of '334 Club' lives forever in Devils lore
NHL fan mailbag for January 17

Mailbag: Teams who could sell big at Deadline; Devils goalie needs 
Norris Trophy Tracker Quinn Hughes favorite at halfway point

Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes unanimous leader for Norris as top defenseman
Arizona Coyotes Calgary Flames game recap January 16

Sharangovich, Flames rally past Coyotes in OT
Colorado Avalanche Ottawa Senators game recap January 16

Avalanche score 5 straight, surge past Senators
NHL Buzz news and notes January 16

NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings
Seattle Kraken New York Rangers game recap January 16

Kakko, Shesterkin spark Rangers in win against Kraken
Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers game recap January 16

Oilers rally in 3rd, defeat Maple Leafs for 11th straight win
New York Islanders Winnipeg Jets game recap January 16

Connor scores in return, Jets defeat slumping Islanders
Anaheim Ducks Washington Capitals game recap January 16

Kuemper makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Ducks
Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars game recap January 16

Stars pull away in 3rd period, hand Kings 9th loss in 10 games
Vegas Golden Knights introduce new team puppy Maverick

Golden Knights introduce new team puppy named Maverick
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
QMJHL announces Mario-Lemieux Trophy

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announces new Mario-Lemieux Trophy
Vegas Jack Eichel injury status week to week after surgery

Eichel out week to week for Golden Knights after lower-body surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 pirate jerseys

Lightning release annual special edition Gasparilla jerseys
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups