Mrazek, Blackhawks defeat Sharks in 9-round shootout

Cole Guttman scored for Chicago (13-29-2). Rem Pitlick and Boris Katchouk had the goals in the tiebreaker.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for the Sharks (10-31-4), who have lost 15 of 16.

Guttman gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 10:41 of the first period with a power-play goal. Ryan Donato’s shot from the slot rebounded off Blackwood and went to Guttman in front of the net. Guttman’s shot deflected in off the leg of Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Mrazek made two stops on Fabian Zetterlund at 1:04 of the first period. He made saves on Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund before William Eklund hit the crossbar on the second rebound at 3:43.

Ryan Carpenter tied the game 1-1 at 5:13 of the third period for the Sharks. Justin Bailey won the puck behind the net and passed in front to Carpenter.

Sharks forward Mikael Granlund left the game after being checked into the boards by MacKenzie Entwistle at 1:59 of the third period. Granlund was holding his left shoulder.

Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev did not come out for the third period because of an undisclosed injury.