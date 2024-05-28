Keefe says 'vision is to win the Stanley Cup' with Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sheldon Keefe has a clear vision in mind as the 22nd coach of the New Jersey Devils.
"Our vision is to win the Stanley Cup and that's very clear," Keefe said during his introductory press conference at Prudential Center on Tuesday.
Keefe realizes getting there is the biggest challenge, but he said he believes the organization has the makeup necessary to take the next step in reaching that goal by first becoming a perennial Stanley Cup Playoff participant.
"To win the Stanley Cup, you have to make the playoffs," he said. "It's establishing a process that we'll adhere to on a daily basis and ultimately see the sustained, high performance, that will lead us to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup."
Keefe replaced Travis Green on May 23, 14 days after the 43-year-old was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 9 after going 212-97-40 and 16-21 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over five seasons.
He might experience many of the same challenges with the Devils as he did with the Maple Leafs, which begs the question whether his approach to a similar situation can establish different results in the postseason. Toronto has advanced beyond the opening round of the playoffs once (2023) since 2004.
"What's very clear," Keefe said, "and I've known this long before I ever coached in the NHL, is that winning in the playoffs is extremely difficult. Every detail matters and that's why I think it's so important to focus on what's right in front of you on a daily basis and looking to master that every day so that when the tough moments come, you're confident you can just go out, play, and trust yourself and your ability to execute in those moments."
Keefe was one of 10 candidates New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald interviewed during his coaching search. The GM said what impressed him most was Keefe's communication, experience and regular-season success he believes will "really tap into and maximize our talent."
Keefe said: "The team is really good, which is why the expectations are high. There's incredible depth here and there's a great mix of youth and experience. There's skill at all positions at forward and defense, and it's exciting to be able to get those groups connected on both sides of the puck offensively and defensively. I don't sit here and say I have all the answers and have all the information, but I'm very excited to get to work."