Forsling continuing evolution into all-around threat for Panthers in East Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Gustav Forsling's recent outburst of offensive production has led to some playful banter around the Florida Panthers locker room.
"The joke was if he keeps going, he's going to be leading our team in scoring by the end of this thing," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "And we won't hold him back."
Nothing seems to be holding Forsling back during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Known more for preventing opponents from scoring, the defenseman heads into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 14 playoff games.
That's half of the point total of forward Matthew Tkachuk, who leads the Panthers with 18, but it's the most among Panthers defensemen and tied for fifth among NHL defensemen. That's impressive considering Forsling rarely plays on the power play -- he's averaged 18 seconds of power-play ice time during the postseason -- and doesn't have a power-play point.
Although the Panthers trail 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, Forsling has been doing his part. He assisted on Tkachuk's winning goal in a 3-0 victory in Game 1 and scored the tying goal in the third period of Game 3 before the Rangers rebounded to win 5-4 in overtime.