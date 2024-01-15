Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard skated Monday for the first time since fracturing his jaw Jan. 5, but the Chicago Blackhawks rookie center’s timeline of 6-8 weeks until returning remains unchanged.
“I don’t know how they check that,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “They do a scan or something. I know they do that with other bone breaks, to see if there’s cloudiness. But with the plate, I think there’s a specific timeline, so they’re probably going to stick close to it.”
Bedard sustained the injury when he was checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the slot in the first period of Chicago’s 4-2 loss. Bedard left the ice with his hand at his mouth.
The 18-year-old, who was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was on the ice Monday at the Blackhawks practice facility with forwards Nick Foligno, who fractured his left ring finger in that game against the Devils, and Samuel Savoie, who fractured his right femur in a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. Foligno is week to week, and there is no timetable for Savoie’s return.