Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw

Bedard, who was wearing a full-face shield, skated and did some light shooting for about 45 minutes.

“He’s been begging, and they (doctors) said it’s OK, but he’s been getting specific instructions,” Richardson said. “He’s not allowed to take slap shots, so he’s not allowed to really clench right now. If they see that, they may pull a rug out from under him.

“But I think he’s just eager and it’ll be good for him to get moving. He just has to be very careful, [with the] early stages of clenching. I don’t even know if he can put anything in there because it’s not completely wired shut, but I think it’s elastic bands on it that keep it so there’s a minimal amount of movement.”

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. On Jan. 4, he was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will be Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Richardson said he was unsure if Bedard would attend the All-Star Weekend festivities if he’s unable to play. That would be four weeks after his injury.

The Blackhawks (12-29-2) are 1-3-0 without Bedard and last in the Central Division entering their home game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH; NBCSCA).

“He’s been in the gym, he’s obviously back skating,” Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski said. “I didn’t even know he was going to skate today, but he’s itching to get back.

“Once he gets back, he’ll be fresh, he’ll be ready to go. It’s probably the longest break he’s had off hockey for a while, so, yeah, he’ll be excited to go and be humming out there.”