Dickinson signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Jason Dickinson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 28-year-old forward has 21 points in 43 games, third on the Blackhawks behind injured rookie center Connor Bedard (33 points; 15 goals, 18 assists) and forward Philipp Kurashev (23; eight goals, 15 assists). His 14 goals are an NHL career high, five more than his previous best set last season with Chicago and the 2019-20 Dallas Stars.

"Jason adds a unique, two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "He's showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We're excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team."

Dickinson was traded to the Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks for Riley Stillman on Oct. 7, 2022. He said Monday he worked on his shot last offseason.

"Little things, changing the angles on goalies, changing the angles on defenders, getting feet to move certain ways, sticks to go different angles," Dickinson said. "All those things go into thinking about how I was approaching pucks, approaching the offensive zone in the summer. It's definitely helping and translating into to more success and opportunities."