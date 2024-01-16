Dickinson signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward earns praise by GM for 'unique, 2-way game'

Jason Dickinson CHI contract

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Jason Dickinson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 28-year-old forward has 21 points in 43 games, third on the Blackhawks behind injured rookie center Connor Bedard (33 points; 15 goals, 18 assists) and forward Philipp Kurashev (23; eight goals, 15 assists). His 14 goals are an NHL career high, five more than his previous best set last season with Chicago and the 2019-20 Dallas Stars.

"Jason adds a unique, two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "He's showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We're excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team."

Dickinson was traded to the Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks for Riley Stillman on Oct. 7, 2022. He said Monday he worked on his shot last offseason.

"Little things, changing the angles on goalies, changing the angles on defenders, getting feet to move certain ways, sticks to go different angles," Dickinson said. "All those things go into thinking about how I was approaching pucks, approaching the offensive zone in the summer. It's definitely helping and translating into to more success and opportunities."

CHI@NJD: Dickinson strikes first with PPG in 1st period

The Blackhawks signed Nick Foligno to a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million AAV) Friday that begins next season. The 36-year-old forward is week to week with a fractured left ring finger and has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games. 

Foligno said Saturday that he hoped Dickinson would get a new deal.

"He's a big, big part of this (rebuild) and a guy that I want to go to war with a lot more and hopefully will be able to," Foligno said. "I never played with him and played against him, but I've just seen how respected he is in our room. You talk about other guys respected, he is really well respected in our room and guy that carries a lot of weight with his words but also his play. 

"Doesn't speak a ton, but the way he plays the game and what he's meant to our club, the stability he's provided when all the injuries are out, he's still out there eating a ton of minutes, hard minutes, playing against teams' best. I've just been really impressed with him. He's a guy that I've gravitated to a lot already to start the year and he's delivered in every aspect."

The Blackhawks (12-29-2) are last in the Central Division and 31st in the NHL, three points ahead of the San Jose Sharks. They play the Sharks at United Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA), the second of a back-to-back set that ends at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

