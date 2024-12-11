Chatfield's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks

Chatfield settled a clearing attempt and scored on a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle with 2:39 left for the 3-2 lead.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes (18-9-1), who have won two out of three. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.

Luke Kunin scored two goals, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Sharks (10-16-5), who have lost three in a row.

Gostisbehere put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 4:26 of the first period when he took a cross-ice pass from William Carrier and scored on a short-side wrist shot in the left face-off circle.

San Jose tied it 1-1 at 18:51. Gostisbehere blocked Kunin’s shot in the slot, but Kunin put the rebound through the Carolina defenseman’s legs and beat Kochetkov five-hole.

Kunin’s second goal put the Sharks up 2-1 at 11:44 of the second period. William Eklund got in on the forecheck and fed a pass from behind the Carolina net to Kunin for a tap-in at the left post.

Burns made it 2-2 at 4:11 of the third period. Sebastian Aho one-touched a cross-ice pass from Martin Necas back across to Burns, who tapped the puck into an open net.

Hurricanes forward Jack Drury left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.