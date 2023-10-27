Sharks at Hurricanes

SHARKS (0-6-1) at HURRICANES (4-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Jacob Peterson -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Luke Kunin
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Ty Emberson -- Matt Benning
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger) Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Andrei Svechnikov
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Jalen Chatfield
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body); Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Friday. ... Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks after making nine saves on 10 shots in 32:03 after replacing Blackwood in a 6-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Svechnikov will make his season debut; the forward has not played since March 11 of last season and had surgery on March 16 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. ... Raanta will start after Andersen made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.