Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Sharks at Hurricanes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (0-6-1) at HURRICANES (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Jacob Peterson -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Ty Emberson -- Matt Benning
Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger) Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen  -- Martin Necas

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Jalen Chatfield

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux 

Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body); Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Friday. ... Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks after making nine saves on 10 shots in 32:03 after replacing Blackwood in a 6-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Svechnikov will make his season debut; the forward has not played since March 11 of last season and had surgery on March 16 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. ... Raanta will start after Andersen made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.