Sharks at Hurricanes

SHARKS (0-6-1) at HURRICANES (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Jacob Peterson -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Ty Emberson -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger) Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Jalen Chatfield

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body); Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Friday. ... Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks after making nine saves on 10 shots in 32:03 after replacing Blackwood in a 6-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Svechnikov will make his season debut; the forward has not played since March 11 of last season and had surgery on March 16 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. ... Raanta will start after Andersen made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.