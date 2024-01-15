Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15 games

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (19-21-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks (10-31-3), who have lost 14 of their past 15 games and were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Mittelstadt gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 11:34 of the second period. He used San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic as a screen at the top of the left circle before shooting the puck through Vlasic and defenseman Mario Ferraro's legs and under Kahkonen's right arm.

Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at 14:37 when he one-timed a pass from Jack Quinn from the slot on the power play.

Jordan Greenway scored an empty-net goal at 16:34 for the 3-0 final.