Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15 games

Makes 27 saves in shutout, Mittelstadt has goal, two assists for Buffalo

Recap: Sharks @ Sabres 1.15.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (19-21-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks (10-31-3), who have lost 14 of their past 15 games and were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Mittelstadt gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 11:34 of the second period. He used San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic as a screen at the top of the left circle before shooting the puck through Vlasic and defenseman Mario Ferraro's legs and under Kahkonen's right arm.

Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at 14:37 when he one-timed a pass from Jack Quinn from the slot on the power play.

Jordan Greenway scored an empty-net goal at 16:34 for the 3-0 final.

SJS@BUF: Luukkonen blanks Sharks for second shutout

