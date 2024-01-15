BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center on Monday.
Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15 games
Makes 27 saves in shutout, Mittelstadt has goal, two assists for Buffalo
Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (19-21-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.
Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks (10-31-3), who have lost 14 of their past 15 games and were shut out for the seventh time this season.
Mittelstadt gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 11:34 of the second period. He used San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic as a screen at the top of the left circle before shooting the puck through Vlasic and defenseman Mario Ferraro's legs and under Kahkonen's right arm.
Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at 14:37 when he one-timed a pass from Jack Quinn from the slot on the power play.
Jordan Greenway scored an empty-net goal at 16:34 for the 3-0 final.