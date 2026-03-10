Sharks at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (30-25-6) at SABRES (39-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power 

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Kurashev will draw back into the lineup after being scratched Saturday; Reaves, a forward, will sit. … Leddy was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman will not play. … The Sabres are expected to continue the rotation in goal between Lyon and Luukkonen, with Lyon likely to start after Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 28 shots in an 8-7 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

