Sharks at Sabres projected lineups

SHARKS (30-25-6) at SABRES (39-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Kurashev will draw back into the lineup after being scratched Saturday; Reaves, a forward, will sit. … Leddy was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman will not play. … The Sabres are expected to continue the rotation in goal between Lyon and Luukkonen, with Lyon likely to start after Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 28 shots in an 8-7 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.