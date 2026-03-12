Sharks at Bruins projected lineups

SHARKS (30-26-6) at BRUINS (36-22-6)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNE
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
Adam Gaudette -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk – Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Igor Chernsyhov
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Askarov tweaked a lower-body injury during the Sharks morning skate and might not be available to serve as backup. ... Eklund is questionable with a lower-body injury; he did not practice Wednesday but was on the ice for the morning skate. ... Celebrini will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Chernsyhov, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Pastrnak did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play after his wife gave birth to a daughter. ... Steeves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, replacing Eyssimont, a forward.