Sharks at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (30-26-6) at BRUINS (36-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNE

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

Adam Gaudette -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk – Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Igor Chernsyhov

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie 

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei 

Jeremy Swayman 

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Askarov tweaked a lower-body injury during the Sharks morning skate and might not be available to serve as backup. ... Eklund is questionable with a lower-body injury; he did not practice Wednesday but was on the ice for the morning skate. ... Celebrini will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Chernsyhov, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ...  Pastrnak did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play after his wife gave birth to a daughter. ... Steeves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, replacing Eyssimont, a forward.

