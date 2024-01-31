Sharks at Ducks

SHARKS (14-32-4) at DUCKS (17-30-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS
Sharks projected lineup
Mike Hoffman -- Logan Couture -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Anthony Duclair
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Jan Rutta -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Givani Smith (lower body), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder)
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Troy Terry
Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Olen Zellweger -- Cam Fowler
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brock McGinn, Gustav Lindstrom, Max Jones
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. .... Hertl, a center, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Thrun, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. ... ... Kahkonen is expected to start after Blackwood made 32 saves against Seattle. ... Gibson will make his sixth start in eight games. ... Lyubushkin will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks reassigned defenseman Robert Hagg to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Jones, a forward, practiced Monday and Tuesday after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury, but likely won't return until Anaheim's next game, against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 9.