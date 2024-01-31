Sharks at Ducks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
SHARKS (14-32-4) at DUCKS (17-30-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

Mike Hoffman -- Logan Couture -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Anthony Duclair

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Jan Rutta -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Givani Smith (lower body), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Olen Zellweger -- Cam Fowler

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Gustav Lindstrom, Max Jones

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. .... Hertl, a center, is expected to miss his second straight game. ...  Thrun, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. ...  ... Kahkonen is expected to start after Blackwood made 32 saves against Seattle. ... Gibson will make his sixth start in eight games. ... Lyubushkin will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks reassigned defenseman Robert Hagg to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Jones, a forward, practiced Monday and Tuesday after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury, but likely won't return until Anaheim's next game, against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 9.

