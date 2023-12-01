Montembeault signs 3-year, $9.45 million contract with Canadiens

Goalie has 5 wins, .910 save percentage in 10 games

Montembeault_Canadiens_save

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Sam Montembeault signed a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The contract, which starts next season, has an average annual value of $3.15 million.

The 27-year-old goalie was in the final season of a two-year contract and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Montembeault is 5-3-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts) this season.

In three seasons with the Canadiens he is 29-40-10 with a 3.47 GAA, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 88 games (78 starts). He was claimed on waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 2, 2021.

Montembeault was selected by the Panthers in the third round (No. 77) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He is 38-48-13 with a 3.42 GAA, .897 save percentage and one shutout in 113 NHL games (97 starts) with the Canadiens and Panthers.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Tristan Jarry's goalie goal

NHL EDGE stats: Tristan Jarry's goalie goal
Weekes weekend watchlist December 1-3

Lightning-Stars, Avalanche-Kings highlight weekend schedule
Unmasked Retired goalies uniquely qualified for TV work

Unmasked: Retired goalies uniquely qualified for TV work
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 1

NHL On Tap: Devils host Sharks looking for season-best 4th straight win
Trophy Tracker best defenseman Vancouver Hughes early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Hughes of Canucks in lead for Norris as top defenseman
Patrick Kane latest addition in Red Wings list of stars

Kane latest addition in Detroit's assembly line of imported stars
Vegas Golden Knights Vancouver Canucks game recap November 30

Golden Knights ease past Canucks to end 3-game skid
Smith to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game 

Smith to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game 
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Washington Capitals Anaheim Ducks game recap November 30

Wilson scores hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad, Coyotes defeat Avalanche in OT for 3rd straight victory
Dallas Stars Calgary Flames game recap November 30

Kadri scores in OT, Flames rally past Stars
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators' 6-game winning streak
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win