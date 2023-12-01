Montembeault signs 3-year, $9.45 million contract with Canadiens

Sam Montembeault signed a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The contract, which starts next season, has an average annual value of $3.15 million.

The 27-year-old goalie was in the final season of a two-year contract and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Montembeault is 5-3-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts) this season.

In three seasons with the Canadiens he is 29-40-10 with a 3.47 GAA, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 88 games (78 starts). He was claimed on waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 2, 2021.

Montembeault was selected by the Panthers in the third round (No. 77) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He is 38-48-13 with a 3.42 GAA, .897 save percentage and one shutout in 113 NHL games (97 starts) with the Canadiens and Panthers.