Salt Lake City group formally requests NHL to initiate expansion process

Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the NBA's Utah Jazz, has formally requested that the National Hockey League initiate an expansion process for the purpose of bringing an NHL team to Utah.

SEG told the League it can welcome an NHL franchise to Salt Lake City as soon as next season, using Delta Center, the home of the Jazz, as an interim home arena.

SEG said in its press release that Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, and Ashley Smith have been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman since 2002.

The NHL released the following statement following SEG's request:

"The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah. During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith's commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination. Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions."

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed on June 3 at the Stanley Cup Final that the League was in touch with Ryan Smith and he had expressed his interest in bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City.

"SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100 percent focused on making this happen as soon as possible," Smith said in a statement released by SEG. "We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world. We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis."

SEG said an NHL team can begin play immediately in Delta Center or begin play upon the completion of a new arena that will be constructed in the Salt Lake City area.

Salt Lake City has a bid under way to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. It hosted the 2002 Olympics, the second in which the NHL sent players.

Delta Center has hosted five NHL preseason games.

"Utah has a long history with hockey, the strongest economy in the nation, a passionate sports fanbase, and the youngest and most active population," Utah governor Spencer Cox said in SEG's press release. "These factors make Utah ripe for the expansion of our sports and entertainment community. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to welcome the NHL. With the Olympic bid underway, our long-standing reputation as one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world, and with the proven leadership of Ryan and Ashley Smith and SEG in our community, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Utah."

Salt Lake City has previously been home to professional hockey teams in the International Hockey League. The Utah Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

SEG has owned the Jazz and Delta Center since December 2020. It is also the parent company of Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer) and the Utah Royals (National Women's Soccer League).

"All eyes are on Utah for the recent and rapid evolution of our sports landscape, especially with the Utah Royals back this spring and Salt Lake City's Olympic bid underway," Ryan Smith said. "There is so much momentum happening at the state level around global sports and sports infrastructure. While Delta Center is ready to serve as an interim solution for an NHL team, Utah will need a new arena designed for professional and Olympic hockey."