Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 3

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Okposo had three assists in his preseason debut for Buffalo, which trailed 3-0. Devon Levi made 26 saves.

Patrik Laine scored his first two goals of the preseason, and Emil Bemstrom had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves.

Skinner got the Sabres to within 3-1 at 10:28 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal during a scramble in front of the net.

Henri Jokiharju cut it 3-2 at 2:03 of the third period before Skinner scored another power-play goal at 9:20 to tie it 3-3.

Benson, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, put Buffalo ahead 4-3 with his own power-play goal at 14:14.

Laine gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:02 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot.

Justin Danforth extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:50, scoring off a pass from Kent Johnson from behind the net.

Laine scored 23 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.