Schmidt, Goncalves fined maximum for cross-checking incidents in Lightning game

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning teammates Roman Schmidt and Gage Goncalves both have been fined the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for separate cross-checking incidents during NHL Preseason Game No. 99 at the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

Schmidt, fined $2,098.52, cross-checked Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe at 7:13 of the first period. Schmidt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Goncalves, fined $3,125.00, cross-checked Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues at 10:09 of the second period. Goncalves also was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.