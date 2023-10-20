Latest News

NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources
NHL On Tap: Sorokin, Islanders host Devils, seek 3rd straight victory
Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild
Guentzel flies under radar as elite player for Penguins
Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks
Pastrnak scores again in Bruins win against Sharks
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Marchand gifts puck to fan who was married in Bruins jersey
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Not related to knee injury which limited forward to 28 games last season

Robby Fabbri

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Robby Fabbri will be out four weeks for the Detroit Red Wings because of a lower-body injury.

The forward has not played since a season-opening 4-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12. He had a goal in the game.

Coach Derek Lalonde said the injury was not related to the knee injury that sidelined Fabbri for the final month of the 2022-23 season.

Fabbri was limited to 28 games last season, scoring 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). He has dealt with injuries his entire career, having had three ACL surgeries since entering the NHL in 2015-16 with the St. Louis Blues.

The No. 21 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by St. Louis. Fabbri has 169 points (81 goals, 88 assists) in 331 regular-season games and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Cup with the Blues in 2019.