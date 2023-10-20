Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Robby Fabbri will be out four weeks for the Detroit Red Wings because of a lower-body injury.

The forward has not played since a season-opening 4-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12. He had a goal in the game.

Coach Derek Lalonde said the injury was not related to the knee injury that sidelined Fabbri for the final month of the 2022-23 season.

Fabbri was limited to 28 games last season, scoring 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). He has dealt with injuries his entire career, having had three ACL surgeries since entering the NHL in 2015-16 with the St. Louis Blues.

The No. 21 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by St. Louis. Fabbri has 169 points (81 goals, 88 assists) in 331 regular-season games and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Cup with the Blues in 2019.