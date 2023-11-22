Latest News

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13

Docuseries takes viewers behind scenes with Kraken, Golden Knights ahead of Jan. 1 outdoor game

RTTWC_LOGO_2024_1000x563
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – "Road To The NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise," the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles teams in the lead up to the highly anticipated New Year’s Day-outdoor faceoff, returns this season with cameras following the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare to meet in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on Max in the U.S. It will premiere for fans in Canada on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. ET.

The four-week, limited series of half-hour episodes will be produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

"Road To The NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise" Air Dates & Times

Episode

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Episode 1

TNT and Max

Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

SN

Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

Episode 2

TNT and Max

Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 21, 6 p.m.

SN

Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.

Episode 3

TNT and Max

Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 28, 6 p.m.

SN

Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.

Episode 4

TNT and Max

Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m.

SN

Jan. 1, 2:30 p.m.

SN

Jan. 2, 12:30 p.m.

The series will also air outside North America via international broadcast partners. For more information on the series and the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series was first introduced in 2010 leading up to the 2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The behind-the-scenes series has been a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly-anticipated event.

Live coverage of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on TNT and B/R Sports on Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on Wednesday, Jan. 1, begins at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.  

About NHL Productions

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League’s production company, focused on documenting, preserving, and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s media platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and the NHL’s YouTube Channel – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup has included "Quest For The Stanley Cup," "Behind The Glass," "NHL All-Star All Access," "Road To The NHL Winter Classic," "Skates Off," "Skates & Plates," "Stanley Cup Live," and other content. Earlier this year, "Welcome to the NHL," which chronicled the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, earned a 2023 Sports Emmy Award for Edited Event Coverage.