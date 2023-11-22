'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13

NEW YORK – "Road To The NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise," the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles teams in the lead up to the highly anticipated New Year’s Day-outdoor faceoff, returns this season with cameras following the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare to meet in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on Max in the U.S. It will premiere for fans in Canada on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. ET.

The four-week, limited series of half-hour episodes will be produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.