Smith fired up to ring in new start with Penguins after winning Cup

Latest News

NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season

Top NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season
Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Predators' McDonagh set for emotional return to Tampa

McDonagh ready for emotional return to Tampa with Predators
Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day
Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck sign 7-year deals with Winnipeg

Scheifele, Hellebuyck each signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Jets
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Hellebuyck, Scheifele sign, remain core pieces
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Matt Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 

Maple Leafs goalie Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 
Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of debut 

Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of NHL debut 
Color of Hockey: Barriga hopes 'Michigan' goal helps career

Color of Hockey: Barriga hoping 'Michigan' goal helps further career overseas
NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader

NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 9

18 games to be nationally televised this week
nhl fantasy hockey bold predictions 32 teams

Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Smith fired up to ring in new start with Penguins after winning Cup

Embraces ‘win-now mode’ in Pittsburgh following trade from Golden Knights

smith_penguins_shooting

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

PITTSBURGH -- Reilly Smith hasn’t seen the Stanley Cup rings the Vegas Golden Knights received Sunday, and he doesn’t know when he’ll get his.

And that’s OK.

The forward played a huge role in Vegas going from an expansion team to a championship team over the past six seasons, but he plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins now.

The Penguins open the season against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), before the Golden Knights raise their banner against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“The memories, to me, are worth way more than a ring,” Smith said Monday. “Those are the things that I cherish. Whenever it is that I do get this ring, I’m sure it’ll be special, because it’ll represent that.

“But for me, whenever you get it, you get it. It’s not something that’s on top of my mind, especially right now with a new team. I’m excited about this place here.”

NHL Face-Off 2023 Official Trailer | Begins Oct. 10

Smith became one of the “Golden Misfits” when the Golden Knights acquired him from the Florida Panthers in a trade during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft process. They went to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season, remained a Cup contender afterward and finished the job last season.

In Vegas history, Smith ranks second in goals (124), fourth in assists (162) and third in points (286) in the regular season and fifth in goals (18), first in assists (48) and second in points (66) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games last season and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 playoff games.

The 32-year-old was traded to Pittsburgh on June 28 due largely to the salary cap. He joined a team with a core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang that won the Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The Penguins would acquire Erik Karlsson, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman last season for the third time, from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6.

“It’s such a different change for me,” Smith said. “It almost couldn’t be any more opposite side of the spectrum than when I started with Vegas six years ago and a bunch of guys who pretty much were misfits or whatever you want to call it, guys that teams didn’t really want.

“You come to a team where you have probably, like, the most storied players of the last 20 years, a lot of them on one team. There’s always things you can pick up and get better for yourself. I feel like I’ve played a lot, and I haven’t even touched the surface compared to some of these other guys. So it’s just trying to be a sponge and have open eyes every day coming to the rink.”

Smith is playing with Malkin, a center who has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s scoring champion twice, the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs MVP, among other things.

Malkin said Smith is skilled and smart, but they probably need a little bit of time to “understand each other.” Smith said Malkin can be hard to read because he’s so good one on one.

“I’m always, like, trying to support and help out someone, and a lot of the times, he doesn’t need the help,” Smith said with a laugh. “So it’s trying to find that balance of when you can be a good support valve, and when he doesn’t need it, you just get open. And I’m sure that’ll change from game to game, but it’s just picking up those reads a little bit faster. Right now, I think I’m not fast enough to be in the right spot.”

Smith isn’t on the first power play, which had Crosby, Malkin, Karlsson and forwards Jake Guentzel and Rickard Rakell at practice Monday. But he’s on the second unit, which had Letang and forwards Jeff Carter, Jansen Harkins and Bryan Rust on Monday.

“I’m hoping [the first unit puts] the puck in the net every single time so we don’t have to go out there, which could be a possibility with those guys,” Smith said. “It’s a cool experience, and it’s great to be able to play with those guys.”

Smith’s teammates know he has earned a ring, even if he hasn’t gotten it yet. The first thing Malkin said about him was that he’s a “Stanley Cup winner.” Crosby mentioned it too.

“He’s just a good all-around player,” Crosby said. “He does everything well. He sees the ice well. He’s got a great shot. He’s really responsible at both ends of the ice. He’s a solid player. Obviously, he’s a winner, and he’s proven that, so he brings a lot to our group.”

Smith sees the possibility of being part of another championship team.

“The potential’s always the Stanley Cup, especially when you have the personnel that we have in this locker room,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a far goal to chase, at least to believe in that.

“One thing that I was really happy about when I got traded was, I was moved to a team that was in win-now mode. That’s something you don’t get with every single team in the NHL.”

Related Content

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
Crosby, Malkin, Letang enter 18th season as teammates

Crosby, Malkin, Letang set to make history with Penguins
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 9

18 games to be nationally televised this week
Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard