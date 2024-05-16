AHL notebook: Eastern Conference prospects in division finals 

The Calder Cup Playoffs continue in the American Hockey League, and eight teams remain.

In the Eastern Conference, defending Calder Cup champion Hershey (Washington Capitals) will face Hartford (New York Rangers) in the Atlantic Division Finals. In the North Division, Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) will play Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning).

The Western Conference will feature Milwaukee (Nashville Predators) and Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) in the Central Division Finals. The Pacific Division Finals has Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken), which reached the Calder Cup Finals last season, and Ontario (Los Angeles Kings). Each series is best-of-5.

Here is a look at the Eastern Conference prospects still participating in the AHL playoffs. A look at the Western Conference will follow next week.

Ethen Frank, Hershey

Frank, an undrafted 26-year-old forward, continues to make a strong impression with Hershey.

He started last season on an AHL contract with Hershey before the Capitals signed him to a one-year contract for this season on March 2, 2023. He had 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 57 games last season as a rookie and followed that up with 47 points (29 goals, 18 assists) in 64 games. He has won the fastest skater competition at the AHL All-Star Classic in each of his first two seasons.

Frank had five points (three goals, two assists) when Hershey eliminated Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers) in four games in the best-of-5 division semifinals. Hershey will face Hartford in the division finals for the second consecutive year, and the series begins Thursday at Hershey. Last season, Hershey swept Hartford on its way to winning the Calder Cup.

Dylan Garand, Hartford

Garand, 21, made his mark last season as a rookie goalie by helping Hartford win two playoff rounds, and he has duplicated that feat.

He led Hartford past Providence (Boston Bruins) in four games in a best-of-5 division semifinal series. Before facing Providence, Hartford won a best-of-3 against Charlotte (Florida Panthers) in three games. Garand, who was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (No. 103) of the 2020 NHL Draft, is 5-2 this postseason with a 2.32 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

He is tied for the AHL playoff lead in games played (seven) and wins, and he leads the league in minutes (439:55) and saves (231). He played 39 games in the regular season and was 16-17-5 with a 3.03 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Gage Goncalves, Syracuse

The 23-year-old forward is in his third pro season and led Syracuse during the regular season with 58 points (13 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games.

He has continued that strong production in the playoffs, where he has six points (one goal, five assists) in five games. Gonvalves was selected by the Lightning in the second round (No. 62) of the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against the New Jersey Devils and was held off the score sheet in two games for Tampa Bay.

Syracuse eliminated Rochester (Buffalo Sabres) in a best-of-5 series that went five games. It begins its series at Cleveland on Thursday.

David Jiricek, Cleveland

The Blue Jackets envision the 20-year-old defenseman as a cornerstone piece for years to come.

Jiricek was selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 6) of the 2022 NHL Draft and played most of last season with Cleveland as a 19-year-old. He’s split his second season in North America between Columbus and Cleveland. With the Blue Jackets, he had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 43 games; he scored his first NHL goal in his season debut Oct. 14, 2023, against the Rangers.

He also played 29 games for Cleveland and had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists). Cleveland defeated Belleville (Ottawa Senators) in four games in a best-of-5 division semifinal series to set up the series against Syracuse. Jiricek had three points (one goal, two assists) in the four games.

Brennan Othmann, Hartford

Othmann, 21, went to the Rangers in the first round (No. 16) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

A feisty forward, Othmann turned pro this season and finished fourth in AHL rookie scoring with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 67 games. His 10 power-play goals tied Tucson (Arizona Coyotes) forward Josh Doan for most among AHL rookies. His 198 shots ranked second among AHL rookies to teammate Brett Berard.

Othmann also played three games for the Rangers and made his NHL debut Jan. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks.