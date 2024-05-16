Slafkovsky feeling 'so much better' with Canadiens after breakout 2nd season

OSTRAVA, Czechia -- Juraj Slafkovsky never wavered in his belief after a difficult rookie season in 2022-23, but the Montreal Canadiens forward knows what he's capable of after breaking out this season.

The 20-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games in 2022-23 and 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games this season.

"Oh, I feel so much better," Slafkovsky said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he's representing Slovakia. "I feel better on the ice. With the puck, without the puck, I just feel like I'm making better decisions. It's just easier to play out there.

"Obviously, people expected something [right away], but like I always say, it's not always the first year. You're trying to build something and it's not going to happen quick. We are looking forward to being good in a couple years and stay good. That's our main goal. Honestly, I didn't care about other people and what they're thinking."

Slafkovsky found his groove this season on Montreal's top line with forwards Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. He had his first NHL hat trick in a 9-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9 and a goal and an assist in the season finale, a 5-4 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 16.

"Honestly, I think everybody just put him down pretty early on," Caufield said. "People forget he was 18 coming into the League and it's a big jump. He's figuring out the game. He's a really special guy and player. We're very lucky to have him. I think his future is really bright.

"Obviously, he's very special. His name is getting pretty popular around the League, as it should."