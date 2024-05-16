Avalanche get past Stars in Game 5, stay alive in West 2nd Round

Makar scores twice, MacKinnon has goal, assist in win

R2, Gm5: Avalanche @ Stars Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Cale Makar scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche avoided elimination by defeating the Dallas Stars 5-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at Colorado on Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Jason Robertson had two assists for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Pavelski gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period. He scored on a one-timer from in front off a pass by Matt Duchene, who intercepted a clearing attempt by Colorado defenseman Josh Manson at the side of the net.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 on the power play with one second remaining in the period, scoring on a wrist shot from the high slot off a MacKinnon pass.

Miro Heiskanen gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 11:39 of the second period with a power-play goal from the bottom of the left face-off circle after Robertson sent him a cross-crease pass on a 2-on-0.

Makar tied it 2-2 on the power play at 17:24 when his point shot got through traffic.

Casey Mittelstadt put Colorado ahead 3-2 at 1:12 of the third period when his shot from along the goal line on the right side banked in off of Oettinger’s left skate. The goal meant the Avalanche played with a lead for the first time in the series, with their Game 1 win coming in overtime.

Makar scored his second of the game to extend the lead to 4-2 at 4:28 when his shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and went through Oettinger’s five-hole.

Logan Stankoven cut it to 4-3 at 5:44 from the high slot when he deflected Esa Lindell’s shot from the blue line.

MacKinnon made it 5-3 at 16:50 on a shot from the high slot.

